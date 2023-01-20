New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer

A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer.

The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.

While it's only in its third season, the theme park announced an expansion last year that would include the addition of a massive water playground. four water slides, splash areas, and, of course, brick building will all be a part of what's bound to be the "coolest" part of the park.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

According to LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson, the water playground is one of the most exciting additions to the park since its opening.

We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the Park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids. Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we're committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again.

While LEGOLAND reopens at the end of March, the Water Playground will have its grand opening on Memorial Day weekend.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

Visitors will be able to build and race their own LEGO boats on a special water track, slide down water slides and cool off with a huge water bucket that will randomly pour 318 gallons of water on parkgoers below.

If you'd like a sneak peek of what the park will look like when it officially opens on Memorial Day weekend, scroll down for some wet and wild photos.

LEGOLAND Reveals Images of New Water Playground When LEGOLAND New York opens for its 2022 season, guests will get to experience a brand-new water playground and a few other surprises.