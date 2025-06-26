Parole Check Leads to Call for State Police and Arrest in Greene County

Members of the New York State Police were required to assist at a scene earlier this week in an incident involving a paroled inmate in Greene County. The end result of the incident being that the paroled inmate was once again placed under arrest and is now looking at a fresh new set of criminal charges.

Inmate Incident in Greenville

The incident occurred earlier this week on Monday June 23,2025, when Parole Officers called for assistance while attending to a paroled inmate at a residence located on Spring Valley Road in the Town of Greenville. The Parole Officers were in the middle of conducting a compliance check on the inmate, identified as 43-year old, Allison Aguiar of Hannacroix, NY.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Parole Officers arrived at and made their way into the residence, but quickly identified and observed illegal narcotics in plain view in the residence. It was after making the discovery that the call was made and State Troopers from the Coxsackie barracks responded to the scene.

When the Troopers arrived on scene, they conducted their own search of the residence and seized multiple items. In total, Troopers seized approximately...

35 grams of crack cocaine

0.80 grams of Suboxone

0.005 grams of Clonazepam

Digital scales

Additional drug-related paraphernalia

For those unaware, Suboxone is a prescription medication that is used to help cure opioid addiction in conjunction with counseling and therapy. It is also known by is generic name of Buprenorphine or Naloxone.

Clonazepam is another drug which is used to treat a variety of conditions like anxiety disorders and seizure disorders, among others. It is also known by its brand name of Klonopin.

Arrested and Charged

Troopers on the scene after their search and investigation, placed Aguiar under arrest. Aguiar was also charged with multiple crimes including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug), (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, (Class B Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Scales), Class A Misdemeanor

Manufacture of Drug-Related Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Non-Original Container (Violation)

After her arrest, Aguiar was processed at the State Police Coxsackie barracks and then transferred to the Greenville Town Court for arraignment. Following her arraignment, Aguiar was released under her own recognizance, and she is expected to be back in Greenville Town Court on July 16, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

