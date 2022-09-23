‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses.

There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.

Catalytic Converter

We've shared warnings a few times in the last year or so, thieves are stealing catalytic converters from Hudson Valley vehicles! If you aren't a car person and don't know what a catalytic converter is, it's part of the exhaust system that all cars are required to have to pass emissions tests.

With the converters being underneath cars and ranging in price on the auto part market (anywhere from $200 and up for most) it's a fairly easy target for thieves looking to make a quick buck.

Russell Ross/Facebook Russell Ross/Facebook loading...

Catalytic Converter Cut Off Van in Hopewell Junction

As you can see in the picture above that's exactly what happened to one man in the Hopewell Junction part of Dutchess County as thieves "hit" his work van the other day.

Russell shared what happened on Facebook saying,

"On Tuesday, September 13 this sob parked at royal auto parts on 82 my van was parked at R COSTA electric at 630 am this guy cut off the catalytic converter off my work van if anyone knows who this is please contact East Fishkill PD pictures aren’t great all residents should be aware and keep an eye out it’s happening more and more thank you."

Royal Auto Parts is located at 625 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction. Russell shared pictures from the day the theft took place, take a look at the pictures below, and if you recognize the car or the person that stole the catalytic converter please contact the East Fishkill police department at (845) 221-2111.

Russell Ross/Facebook Russell Ross/Facebook loading...

Russell Ross/Facebook Russell Ross/Facebook loading...

