Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closing Its Doors

Carmel Cinema has announced its closing date after 15 years of business.

Movie theaters as we know have been struggling for years since the COVID 19 Pandemic hit us 5 years ago. Many turned to online streaming services, which has become the dominant form of movie watching these days, although global cinema attendance has been rebounding, the numbers are certainly not what they once were pre pandemic.

Carmel Cinema 8 is a community-focused movie theater located at 156 Route 52 in Carmel Hamlet, NY. Established in 2000, it offers a more intimate and affordable alternative to larger multiplexes, featuring eight screens with stadium seating and a total capacity of 1,116 seats. It sits in the ShopRite Plaza in the spot that was once occupied by a Jamesway department store back in the 80s and 90's.

Carmel Cinema provides a selection of standard concessions, including popcorn, candy, and soda. While some visitors have noted that the seating is more compact compared to larger theaters, many appreciate the cozy atmosphere and the fact that there isn't a bad seat in the house.

Carmel Cinema Set to Close Its Doors

Carmel Cinema took to social media on Wednesday to thank their loyal customers for the past 15 years of business and to announce that the theater will be closing at the end of May. The last day of business will be Thursday, May 29. 2025. They went on to say that gift cards can be used or redeemed for cash up until the closing date and that they can also be used or redeemed for cash at any time at their other theater, The Bank Street Theater in New Milford, CT.

The posting was met with a lot of reaction from, sad and disappointed customers, many who loved going to the theater over the past 15 years. Several other comments put blame on the landlord, claiming that the landlord won't renew the lease. Although Carmel Cinema didn't state a reason the the closing, and didn't make mention of anything to do with the landlord, a change.org petition to Save Carmel Cinema has been set up by a Kathy Reilly..

Please help and sign this petition to save Carmel Cinema as their new landlord as chosen to not renew their lease, forcing the cinema to close its doors. The Carmel Cinema has been a staple in this community for 15 years.

#saveccarmelcinema

You check out the petition and sign it here.

