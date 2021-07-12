Busy Hudson Valley Shoprite To Close; Customers Shocked, Saddened

A busy Hudson Valley Shoprite supermarket will close its doors for good and will not be moving to a new location.

The news has sent shockwaves through social media, with loyal customers wondering where they will go food shopping now that their favorite supermarket is shutting down. The Hudson Valley has many shopping choices but for some, the convenience of shopping near their home or work is a major consideration.

The Shoprite that is closing is located in Newburgh on North Plank Rd. According to an employee, the store will officially close at the end of September. Shoppers say that the shelves are already starting to feel bare as the store makes plans to wind down operations.

Google Maps

Social media reaction to the news has been mixed, with some lamenting that other Shoprites in the Hudson Valley have seen upgrades while the Newburgh location seems to have been left behind. Indeed, there have been major facelifts done to several Hudson Valley Shoprites, and a new "state-of-the-art" store is currently being built on Route 9 near Marist College (see photos at the bottom of this story).

Unfortunately, these locations are not very close to the soon-to-close Newburgh store, leaving many customers the only option to shop at other supermarket brands. The closest option would be Market 32, which is just a few hundred yards down North Plank Rd. Shoprite customers who enjoy using their Price Plus points will need to visit other store locations in Montgomery, Vails Gate or across the river in Fishkill.

Shoprite on North Plank Road will remain open until the end of September, with all departments functioning as normal.

