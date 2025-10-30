Burglars Busted by On Patrol Police in Ulster County

Police in Ulster County evidently were patrolling the right area recently in the City of Kingston, as the routine patrol quickly turned into a burglary bust. As a result, three (3) individuals were arrested and taken into police custody.

Burglary Attempt in Kingston

The recent burglary incident occurred last week, on Thursday, October 23, 2025. According to the press issued by the Kingston Police Department via their Facebook page, Kingston Officers were on a routine patrol and conducted a premise check at the address of 125 Emerson Street.

It was at this time that the Officers interrupted a burglary in progress. The three individuals then changed course and attempted to flee the scene, however that attempted was short lived. Following a short chase, Officers caught two of the suspects and identified them as 32-year old, Zachary T. Wagner, of Kingston, and 30-year old, Jade Terwillegar, of Port Ewen. From there the pair were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Following the encounter, Officers located the third suspect in a nearby vehicle. That individual was identified as 39-year old, Christopher Escobar, of Rhinebeck. Escobar was then also placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Charges and Arraignment

All three of the suspects were charged, processed and later arraigned in Kingston City Court on Friday, October 24, 2025. The three suspects collectively face a number of charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

Escobar was officially charged with...

2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree-Felony

Burglary 2nd Degree- Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree-Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree- Misdemeanor

Wagner was officially charged with...

Burglary 2nd Degree- Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence- Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree- Misdemeanor

Obstructing Government Administration- Misdemeanor

Lastly, Terwillegar was officially charged with...

Burglary 2nd Degree- Felony

Obstructing Government Administration- Misdemeanor

Following their arraignment, Wagner and Terwillegar were both remanded to the Ulster County Jail on bail. Escobar was released on his own recognizance. At this point in time, the investigation is still classified as ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

It is advised that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kingston Police Department. That may be done via their phone number at (845)-331-8404, or emailing them at Detectives@Kingston-ny.gov.

