Imagine being able to build your dreamhouse on a hilltop which leads to your own private waterfront dock on the Rondout Creek, one of Kingston's most sought after locations. With this 6.5 acre parcel at 69 Old Route 9W in Port Ewen you get the best of both worlds.

Located in Port Ewen directly across from the historic West Strand Kingston waterfront you may recognize the piece of property that I am talking about that is available for sale. If you have ever walked along the Rondout in Kingston chances are you have looked across at this unique property and thought it would be cool to live there.

What I didn't realize is that it is not only a developed piece of waterfront property with a deck, dock and a gazebo complete with fireplace. It also has a piece of semi clear land at the top of the hill above the waterfront complex that would offer the perfect place for your dream house.

The property offers what the listing calls deep water access plus the docks have water hook-up and electric for your boats. The lower property also comes with a 50 AMP RV hookup which means you can live their while you build. This property is being offered for just under one million dollars and the owner is so ready to sell. They are willing to offer owner financing. They are also taking offers.

Take a look at where your could be building your dream home on the water in Ulster County

Kingston Waterfront Hilltop Land with Hudson River Access This has to be one of the mot unique properties you could find in Ulster County. Located across from the historic Kingston Rondout Waterfront you end up with the best of both worlds. A 180 degree view of the Kingston Rondout with the Catskills in the background. Plus a complete waterfront with docks and a gazebo with fireplace located on the famous Rondout Creek. This 6.5 acre lot is just about a 1/4 mile in from the Hudson River and directly across from Kingston's vibrant river front district.