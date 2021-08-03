Bucket List: 16 Little Known Upstate NY Museums Say ‘Come Visit’

Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to big museums. Hundreds of thousands visit our area to see the "big ones," such as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (Cooperstown), the Corning Glass Museum (Corning), the Museum of Play (Rochester) and others every year. But what about the Kazoo Museum? Or the Jell-O Museum? Or the Colored Slate Museum? Or the Trolley Museum? These are all wonderful smaller museums that fly a bit under the radar. So, these would be perfect for you to visit this summer. So, what do you say? Road trip time? National Bottle Museum here we come!!

16 Little Known Museums in Upstate New York You Must See!