New Info: Hikers Stranded in “Technically Challenging” Spot of the Adirondacks

On Thursday, October 17, news was shared about two hikers who were stranded while hiking the Adirondack's Trap Dike in the area of Keene, NY.

The two hikers from Quebec initially reported that they were "unable to move in any direction" according to Adirondack Mountain News.

Hikers Stranded in the Adirondack Mountains

New York DEC New York DEC loading...

The two hikers, ages 42 and 43, were in the Trap Dike area of the Adirondacks. According to popular hiking app AllTrails, the route is listed as "highly challenging" with a specific note that it, "should only be attempted by experienced adventurers."

Reviews of the hike emphasize the difficulty of the climb and echo the sentiment that only extremely confident, experienced hikers should even think about attempting the Trap Dike route.

Back in August of 2023, the New York DEC made one of their most difficult rescues to date in the same area of the Trap Dike route:

To make matters worse in this most recent rescue effort, conditions for the two Quebec-native hikers were not in their favor as it was a wet day on the trail.

Get our free mobile app

The New York DEC shared info and photos from the rescue efforts that were launched in response to this distressing call.

The Rescue

Due to the wet conditions, rescuers had their work cut out for them. New York State Police deployed their aviation unit. Working in tandem with the New York State Forest Rangers unit, "Rangers climbed to the top of the dike and rappelled down to reach the stranded hikers."

New York DEC New York DEC loading...

Rescuers received the initial distress call around 3:15 PM. It wouldn't be until 5:30 PM that the Rangers would make contact with the stranded hikers.

Upon bringing the hikers to a safer area in the Trap Dike, the Rangers gave the hikers warm clothes and food, but there was still a long way to go.

Rangers would escort the hikers across Avalanche Lake by boat and through Marcy Dam.

New York DEC New York DEC loading...

By 2:45 AM, the hikers and Rangers reached the trailhead where the hikers' car was.

Warning to All Hikers in New York

Thankfully, rescue efforts were successful at Trap Dike. However, it is yet another reminder to all hikers, especially those who are visiting during this peak foliage time of year, to always do your research before setting out.

Look into the length and elevation gain of hikes before going and always make sure to check the weather the day of your hike. Conditions on the mountain can be different than conditions on the ground so be sure to pack cold weather gear like hats and gloves, have the proper hiking shoes, bring enough water and snacks, and always let someone know where you will be hiking.

Here are some important tips on how to prepare for your next hike:

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh