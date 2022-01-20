Buckcherry Doing In-Store at Hudson Valley Record Store

Rockers Buckcherry will be appearing at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie this Monday, Jan. 24 for an In-store appearance the night before their show at The Chance.

One of my favorite hard rock bands, Buckcherry's latest album Hellbound was released last summer. Buckcherry released their self-titled debut in 1999 featuring the hit "Lit Up" and they followed that up with the album Time Bomb (2002) before dissolving in the summer of 2002. Singer Josh Todd and lead guitarist Keith Nelson reformed Buckcherry with a new lineup in 2005 and released a new album entitled 15 in 2006. The album featured their biggest crossover hit "Crazy Bitch" and the single "Sorry". Other albums followed, Black Butterfly (2008), All Night Long (2010), Confessions (2013), and Rock 'n' Roll (2015). Keith Nelson left the band in 2017 and Josh Todd (lead vocals) and guitarist Stevie D forged on with another new lineup releasing Warpaint (2019), and their latest album Hellhound (2021).

attachment-Darkside loading...

Buckcherry will do a meet and greet this Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie. The band will be signing autographs and taking pictures to celebrate the release of their latest album Hellbound, out now on vinyl and cd. The event is FREE and all ages, masks are required for entry. Buckcherry will play the following night, Tuesday, Jan. 25 at The Chance.

Tickets for Buckcherry with Core, Ivory Rose and Band Inc. presented by Loaded Concerts Tuesday night at The Chance are on sale now through The Chance box office at 845-471-1966 and thechancetheater.com