Brush Fire Rages On Near Butternut In Great Barrington, MA

A brush fire has burned through over 1000 acres near Butternut Ski Area.

It seems like we can't go a day without hearing about brush fires. Here in the Hudson Valley area, sadly, the lack of rain has led to a dangerous situation with brush fires igniting all over, with the latest major incident being a brush fire ripping across the Hudson River. Evacuations have been set in place and there seems to be no end in sight due to the record-setting dry weather in the region.

The Greenwood Lake fires in Orange County, NY claimed a life, a recent brush fire in Poughkeepsie consumed a golf course, and another large brush fire in Dutchess County near Wingdale/Pawling, NY occurred recently as well.

Wildfire Near Ski Butternut in Great Barrington, MA

Ski Butternut is " A true family mountain and family gem" located in the nearby Berkshire Mountains of South Western Massachusetts (Great Barrington, MA) that offers 1000ft of vertical corduroy skiing heaven. Its one of the most popular ski spots in the area. A massive fire reportedly broke out overnight on Tuesday near the ski area and over 1000 acres have burned.

In an update posted earlier today from Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue, they stated that the major brush fire has burned over 1000 acres and that multiple departments from Massachusetts are on the scene, as well as the National Guard doing water drops. They also say that smoke from the fire is drifting into Eastern Dutchess County, NY.

Ski Butternut also issued an update earlier stating that as of 11am, staff was safe and there had been no damage to the ski area.

