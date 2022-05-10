Large Brush Fire Creates Ring of Fire on Stormville Mountain

There is currently a burn ban in New York State until May 14th.

Around 11:50 pm Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1 shared that their firefighters were on the scene of a large brush fire. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Hopewell Hose Fire Company wrote:

Hopewell Hose Firefighters are currently operating at the scene of a large brush fire in the Stormville Fire Company’s first due. Please remember that there is still a New York State Burn ban in effect.

Dutchess County Whacker Wire added:

East Fishkill along with multiple mutual aid departments & forest Rangers operating at an approximate 5 acre brush fire on Stormville Mountain.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an elevated risk of wildfire on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. The National Weather Service explains:

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 15 to 25 percent, winds gusting between 20to 25 miles per hour, and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire spread today for all of eastern New York.

The New York State burn ban has been in effect since March 16th and will be in effect until Saturday, May 14th. The DEC shared a Fire Danger Map during burn ban season for 2022 that is updated accordingly. This week, New York State is in a "high fire danger" rating:

DEC DEC loading...

There have been several brush fires throughout the season, including 3 wildland fires that were ignited within one week. An 82-year-old Dutchess County man was responsible for a 38-acre wildfire on Valley Farm Road in the town of Washington.

UPDATE: The Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1 has reported that the fire has been extinguished. They add the fire grew to 12-acres and was difficult to navigate. On Facebook they write:

Due to the nature of the terrain and location of the Fire crews had trouble locating access points, locating the fire location, and had to face less then Ideal conditions. Crews were able to gain access to the fire by the utilization of multiple UTV’s in order to transport Firefighters and Equipment to the seat of the fire.

The Stormville Fire Company along with Forest Rangers were assisted by the following agencies: Hopewell Hose Fire Co. Wiccopee Fire Co. Hillside Lake Fire Co. Beekman, Unionvale, Pawling, Lake Carmel.

There is no known source of the fire at this time, but the fire company adds the brush fire "could very easily have been caused due to a violation of the New York State Burn Ban."

