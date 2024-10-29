Large Brush Fire Burns in Dutchess County, NY [Photos]

Multiple fire companies were brought in to fight a brush fire in Dover over the weekend.

There have been multiple brush fires as of late in the Hudson Valley raising concern for area residents, with burn bans set in place. One large brush fire at Hemlock Ridge burned over 50 acres in the Plattekill/Marlboro area of Ulster County.

Another brush fire occurred over this past weekend with firefighters battling a blaze on Sunday, in the Wingdale section of Dover according to CT's newstimes.

It was reported that Kent, New Milford, and Sherman companies were brought in to fight the Dutchess County, NY brush fire.

James Schmitt, a Pawling NY resident, posted to social media extraordinary photos of the large brush fire. Photo credit: John Gagliardi

Keep all of our First responders in your prayers and please keep a look out for any pop-up fires that may be starting as a result of this one. Dutchess County Government posted to social media on Sunday reporting that the Brush fire in Dover had the New York State Police conducting "Bambi Bucket" water drops on the fire, adding that multiple fire departments from across Dutchess County are were on the scene responding. They went on to add that Dry conditions are prime for brush fires and reminded people to use caution and avoid burning or being careless with cigarette butts. "Don't add to the burden of our local firefighters - brush fires are dangerous and exhausting to fight."

The town of Pawling reported Monday night that the fire was contained and under control and that it will continue to be monitored.

The burn ban remains in effect. New York State is still designated as a HIGH Fire Danger Risk by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. We are continuously grateful for our first responders and their tireless efforts to put out the fires and keep our community safe. A big thank you as well for everyone that donated supplies to help continue these efforts.

