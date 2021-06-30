In 2020 and early 2021, we saw over 25 local businesses close their doors. Many were hit hard by the pandemic while others closed due to personal reasons.

Beacon staple, Rosie's Pizzeria was one of the many businesses to, unfortunately, close up shop in 2021. In March, a Go Fund Me account was started for Rem (the owner of Rosie's) and his family to help keep Rosie's opened.

Unfortunately, while there was over $1,500 raised, Rosie's closed their doors for good.

It looks as though now Rosie's and it's neighboring business The Cake Bin are for sale.

Angela Hardisty from Sam's Realty on Main Street in Beacon tells us that while the building comes with the bakery and pizzeria there is also an apartment upstairs and "There’s a potential for more apartments to be added," however you must get a sight plan approval first.

Here's what the listing on Sam's Realty says:

Investment Opportunity!

This beautiful building has loads of potential; two commercial spaces and one 3 bedroom apartment. There is also the possibility of adding apartments with a site plan approval. Ample parking in a prime location. Just 3 minutes to Beacon's bustling Main street.

Beacon is one of the hottest spots in the Hudson Valley right now, why not bring new life to these Beacon mainstays. There's no such thing as too many bakeries or pizzerias, right?

For more information on purchasing the property visit Sam's Realty and ask for Angela Hardisty.

Take a look at the property below that Sam's Realty calls an "investment opportunity" with "loads of potential."