Police Swarm Fishkill Walmart After Report of Rifle

A report of a person carrying a rifle inside a Hudson Valley Walmart triggered a major police response.

Town of Fishkill Police responded to the Walmart in Fishkill on Saturday after receiving a report of someone inside the store who appeared to be carrying a rifle. Because of the potential threat, officers from the Village of Fishkill Police Department and New York State Police also responded to assist.

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Police Search for Gunman at Fishkill Walmart

Officers conducted a thorough search of the Walmart looking for the person described by the caller. Police then worked with Walmart employees to review surveillance video from inside the store.

After examining the footage, investigators determined that nobody had been carrying a rifle. Police say there was no threat to the public.

Police did not specify exactly what was misunderstood as a rifle, but some who claim to have knowledge of the situation have posted online that it was a person handling a BB gun that was mistaken by another customer as a real firearm.

While the report turned out to be a false alarm, Town of Fishkill Police say the person who made the call did exactly what authorities want people to do when they see something that appears suspicious.

"We appreciate when people call to tell us when things look suspicious," police said. "We are more than happy to check it out and find nothing amiss."

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Fishkill Police Thank Caller

Police also specifically thanked the person who reported what they believed they saw inside the store.

The incident is a good example of why police encourage people to report suspicious activity, even if it ultimately turns out to be nothing. In this case, multiple police agencies were able to quickly respond, search the store and use Walmart's surveillance system to determine there was no weapon and no danger to shoppers.

Town of Fishkill Police ended their statement with a familiar reminder to Hudson Valley residents: "If you see something, say something."