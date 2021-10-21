Bride is freaking out, but maybe you can help!

Planning a wedding is one of the most stressful things a person can do in their lives and when it comes to dealing with people and them being in your bridal party things can get CRAZY!

My side hustle is DJ'ing weddings and sometimes I have to do what I can to keep some Hudson Valley brides "sane" as we get closer to their receptions. I was talking with a bride last night about her wedding coming up this weekend and she told me that she needed to change a few names of her bridal party.

She went on to tell me that one of her friends called her the other day to tell her that she had to drop out of the bridal party. UGH!! Less than a week before the reception and she's out. The bride went on to tell me that she was scrambling to find someone to take her place. She gave me a few names of girls that might be able to fill-in.

After she calmed down a bit, I asked her, Why did the girl drop out? She said because everyone in the party needs to provide proof of vaccination and she refuses. The bride told her that she can also take a test the morning of the wedding and if its negative she would be good to go. She also refused that, so she's out.

YIKES!! This pandemic SUCKS and as our phone call went on, she asked me if I ever had anything this happen with any of the other weddings I've done. I felt awful and had to tell her that I haven't anything like this happen so close to the wedding date, but did tell her I would bring it up on the radio show in hopes of having some other stories to try and make her fell a little better.

So I ask, did something like this ever happen to you? Did someone drop out of your wedding last minute? Did they give you a reason? Call or text us!

