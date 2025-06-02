Annual Hudson Valley Backyard Music Fest Featuring “Rockin’ American Party”
Brian's Annual Backyard Music Fest to rock Orange County, NY with members of Whitesnake, Dennis DeYoung band, ELO and more.
Brian's Backyard BBQ was a great bbq joint that was also a rock/blues club located rt 211 in Middletown, NY. Owner Brian Remaley has hosted annual festival events under the name Brian's Annual Backyard Music Fest and this year's event will be bigger than ever.
Many great times at the old Backyard BBQ spot checking out great live music while enjoying amazing bbq. Many have always raved about the food at Brian's Backyard BBQ (Brian Remaley even cooked for Ted Nugent privately on multiple occasions.) This summer, Remaley will be hosting the 32nd anniversary of his popular music festival.
Brian's Backyard BBQ Rockin' American Party
Brian's Backyard BBQ Rockin' American Party takes place Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at 170 Otter Road in Campbell Hall, NY with a full line-up Hoekstra & Gibbs, Texas Hippie Coalition, Jimmy Leahey from Dennis DeYoung and Eric Troyer from Electric Light Orchestra, Skinny Molly, Kunes Clark Band, Preacher Stone, Curt Towne Band, Ten Ton Mojo, Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival, Sway, Gypsy Trip and Audio Active.
__________________________________________
Friday- Gates Open at 9am Music Starts at 7pm
Saturday- Gates Open at 9am Music Starts at 12:45 PM
The event will feature food and beverage including a full bbq menu with ribs, pulled pork, chicken, clams, salads, and vegetarian options.
Camping available, bring your RV's, campers, tents, pop ups. (Dry Camping- No hook ups).
*A limited number of donation tickets are available and are non-refundable.
Friday, June 6 - $75
Saturday, June 7- $125
Two-Day Event Special - $180
Donation tickets can be purchased through Zelle, Venmo, QR-Code, Paypal- paypal.me/bremaley
*When purchasing donation tickets through Venmo or Paypal select friend to friend.
______________________________________________
Event Location- 170 Otter Road Campbell Hall, NY 10916
For more info go to Facebook page- Brian Remaley or call or text at (845)-800-2531. Get on out to this amazing event this weekend!
