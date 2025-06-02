Reward Being Offered for Sign Stolen from Hudson Valley Bar

Incident occurred over the weekend at a popular bar in Highland, NY.

Sal's Place located in Highland has been a mainstay for over 45 years. The beloved neighborhood restaurant and tavern is located at 99 Vineyard Avenue in Highland, NY. Established in 1979 by Sal Timperio, the establishment has become a staple in the community, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests are treated like family .

They offer weekly lunch and dinner specials, have 10 TVs showing all major sports, and the bar attracts a loyal following, many who have been there since the beginning. We were at Sal's Place back in January for a radio promotion and we received a very nice, warm welcome by the packed bar, from employees and customers.

It was the Bud Light Tackles and Touchdowns promo where we were getting people signed up for a Super Bowl House Party which included a fully stocked cooler from Dutchess Beer and Bud Light, an HDTV a catered BBQ from Handsome Devil BBQ, and 500 bucks cash. Everyone had a blast at Sal's during that event.

Sign Stolen from Bathroom at Sal's Place

Sal's Place Sal's Place loading...

A sign that had been hanging in the men's room at Sal' Place since 1979 that celebrated the opening of the beloved establishment was stolen Saturday night. Someone busted the frame and removed the sign, which pointed out key pop culture events from the opening date of Sal's Place back on December 28, 1979. Sal's Place took to social media calling the incident "a real disrespectful act" and offering up a reward for the return of the sign.

Sal's Place Sal's Place loading...

Last nite someone ripped down and removed the sign that has been hanging in the men's room celebrating the opening of sals in 1979...It has been hanging there for 46 years.. This is a real disrespectful act and we are asking if anyone knows who did it please let us know.. Thanks alisha and sal Please share this post REWARD OFFERED FOR ITS RETURN

A representative from Sal's Place tells us that one of their regulars had a picture of the sign on their phone so they can at least make a copy but the original sign was made for Sal from his wife Debbie who has since passed, so it has sentimental value. If anyone has any information, please contact Sal's Place.

