Top Rated Brewery Hiding in Wappingers Falls, New York

A top-rated brewery is tucked away in Dutchess County. I can't be the only one who had no idea that this place existed.

The craft beer craze has taken the country by storm over the last decade. Drinking craft beer used to be for the hipsters but now it has become common. Experts estimate that almost 10,000 breweries have started operating since 2017. You could say that the business is very... hopping. I'm sorry about that. All jokes aside, New York State is home to many breweries.

According to the New York State Brewers Association, there are nearly 450 breweries in New York. Some of the best are right here in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Breweries

The Hudson Valley is home to Newburgh Brewing Company, Hudson Valley Brewing Company, Sloop Brewing Company, Kings Court, Zeus Brewing Company, Clemson Bros. Brewing Co. and so many more.

If you love craft beer then there is a lesser-known brewery that you might need to put on your radar immediately.

Obercreek Brewery might be unknown to many but those who have gone and reviewed have left some great reviews. Obercreek Brewing Company has a near-perfect 4.9-star review on Google from well over 100 reviews. That's pretty impressive. Have you ever been there before? Did you know this place existed? If you're in the Wappingers Falls area get down there and check it out while the weather is still nice.

The brewery is located at 59 Marlorville Rd in Wappingers Falls, New York. According to Google they are open from Thursday through Sunday.

