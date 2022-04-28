Brand New Flea Market Opening in Ulster County

One thing is for sure. The Hudson Valley loves flea markets. I know I do. For me, there’s nothing cooler than walking around the grounds of a flea market on a sunny weekend afternoon hoping to find a treasure to bring home. And even if you find nothing, you’ve still spent an afternoon in the sun exercising. Because walking is exercise, of course.

The Hudson Valley is already known for some great flea markets. Probably the most well known is The Stormville Antique Show and Flea Market in Dutchess County. Also in Dutchess County is the Beacon Flea market which, like Beacon, has become quite popular.There is also a great flea market in Woodstock called the Mower’s Market, and the High Falls Flea Market has been around for years.

Is there room in the Hudson Valley for another flea market? You bet there is! If you love flea markets, you can never get to enough of them. And this year, if you’re in the Kerhonkson area of Ulster County, you’re going to have your very own flea market in your very own town. The 209flea, in the heart of Kerhonkson at the corner of Route 209 and Samsonville Road. And you don’t have to be from Kerhonkson to enjoy it. It’s easy to get to from Kingston, Ellenville, and just about anywhere in Ulster County. Sullivan County, too.

The 209flea sounds like my kind of market. Vendors will be focused on antique and vintage items, artisan products, crafts and more. You might even see a food truck or two. The 209 Flea will be opening in Mid-May. For more information, or to become a vendor, visit the 209flea website.

