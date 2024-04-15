Folk music icon Bob Dylan is getting a biopic called, A Complete Unknown directed by James Mangold. The film sets out to share the story of a young Bob Dylan coming to New York City to grow his early music career.

Many Hudson Valley locals know Bob Dylan once called the area home for some time in the late 60s and early 70s. With the Hudson Valley becoming such a filming hub these days, many are wondering if the new feature will be filmed anywhere in the area.

Cast of A Complete Unknown

A young Bob Dylan will be played by Timothée Chalamet, best known for his roles in Wonka, Dune and Dune Part 2 and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women. Other characters and cast members will include Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.

The role of once Hudson Valley resident Pete Seeger was originally to be played by Benedict Cumberbatch who had to drop out of the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Bob Dylan Biopic Filming in New York City and New Jersey

The production of the film is underway with fans already catching glimpses and behind the scenes looks.

Most recently Chalamet was spotted filming in Hoboken, New Jersey at Moran's Pub, which has been dressed to serve as a 1960s bar and restaurant.

Prior to filming in New Jersey, Chalamet and the crew were seen filming around New York City. An onlooker was able to grab a view of Chalamet filming in Central Park amongst extras dressed in 1960s clothing.

A Complete Unknown's Ties to the Hudson Valley

A Complete Unknown will cover Bob Dylan in the early 1960s when he first came to New York according to BBC Culture.

Bob Dylan didn't make the Hudson Valley area his residence until around 1965. Pete Seeger, a New York native who eventually moved to the Beacon area of the Hudson Valley in the late 1940s, is slated to appear in the film portrayed by Edward Norton as well.

So, naturally many are wondering if we'll get any Hudson Valley cameos.

Filming Locations for A Complete Unknown

Despite Dylan himself having direct ties to the area, narratively, it seems that A Complete Unknown is hyperfocused on Dylan's earliest years and integration of electric instruments into folk music - which is likely where Pete Seeger's character will come into play. This part of Dylan's life isn't very tied to the Hudson Valley.

According to IMDb, most of the filming will take place around New Jersey, including Newark, Paterson, Jersey City, and Cape May. In fact, the only seemingly confirmed location in New York State for the film is New York City.

Another clip of Chalamet portraying Bob Dylan on the streets of New York City can be seen here:



Filming is still underway and Hollywood has a way of keeping things under wraps. While it's not a complete unknown on where the movie is being filmed, we're pretty sure they're not stopping in the Hudson Valley from what we've gathered.

