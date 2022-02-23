Brand New Diner Opens in Saugerties, Customers Already Raving

Did you know that there are areas in our country that don’t have diners? They’ve got coffee shops and cafes, but no real diners. It’s hard to find a diner in the Midwest if you can even find one at all. But here in the Northeast, we grew up on diners. Just about every night out ended up at a diner when I was in my party years.

So, being diner lovers, it’s always nice to know when a new diner has opened its doors. Especially when customers are already raving about the food. And that’s what’s going on in Saugerties right now. The brand new 9W Diner has opened up in the Simmons Plaza in Saugerties, in the old Hot Rocks Steakhouse location.

9W Diner Details

The new 9W Diner is open seven days a week, from 8 AM - 8 PM, with spring and summer hours coming soon. That means you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and anything in between. The 9W Diner has a large selection of burgers like the bacon cheddar, the flag burger, the avocado burger, and the blue burger. Plus paninis, soups and salads, and more.

Their dinner menu features steaks, seafood, chicken dishes, and a whole lot more. And they’ve got incredible looking daily specials. Sounds delicious, and that’s exactly what the customers are saying about the food.

Some people might think that the last thing this area needs is another diner. Not me. I think we could use lots of diners, all over the Hudson Valley. There’s nothing quite like a diner, and we wish the new 9W diner the very best of luck.

5 of the Best Authentic Italian Markets in the Hudson Valley These 5 Italian Markets Will Make You Feel You're on Arthur Ave

Hudson Valley Shopping in 1985 Compared to Today