Boston Market Quietly Shutters Hudson Valley Location

Customers are just finding out now that they can no longer get their favorite chicken pot pie.

Back in the 1990s, there was nothing better than ordering a half-chicken at Boston Market. With sides like mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese and that addictive cornbread, you could eat like a king without ever having to turn on your stove.

There used to be dozens of Boston Market locations scattered throughout the Hudson Valley, but over the past few decades, the popularity of the chicken restaurant has slowly faded.

Up until recently, there were just two Boston Market restaurants left in the Hudson Valley; one on Westage Drive in Fishkill and another in the Wallkill Plaza on Route 211 in Middletown. Sadly, one of these remaining locations is now closed down for good.

The doors are shut, the lights are off and the sign has been taken down from the Boston Market location in Fishkill.

The company's website still lists the Westage Drive restaurant as an active location, but listeners have reached out to us over the past week to say that it was quietly closed down. We stopped by on Thursday and noticed that the restaurant has been completely abandoned.

There had been rumors over the past few months that the Boston Market would be closing, but the restaurant remained open and employees didn't give any indication that it would be closing until customers showed up to find the doors closed.

This means that those in Dutchess County who are craving some chicken will now need to travel to either Middletown or Danbury, Connecticut where there's another Boston Market located just off of I-84.

