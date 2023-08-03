The only thing better than having a yard sale is being able to have one with lots of other people. When multiple people are involved there tends to be a crowd. Plus people are tracking all over your yard.

Market the Date September 17th, 2023 it is a Sunday, and it is your chance to load up the car and sell it all at the Junk in the Trunk in Goshen. Imagine being able to just open your trunk set up a table and start making money.

Community Yard Sale Planned for Historic Track in Goshen, New York

The Goshen Historic Track invites you to be a vendor at the first Annual Junk in the Truck Community DSale. YOu will be able to set up a tent if you want or you can just open the back of the car. The plan is to have people set up all around the track.

The event is set to run from 9 AM to 2 PM. They are currently taking vendor applications and it doesn't have to be for just selling your stuff. They are looking to sign up food vendors as well.

Register now and you can get in on the early bird price of just $20 after September 1st the price goes up to $30. If you don't think you have enough stuff on your own team up with a friend and do it together.

Get information by emailing goshenhistorictrackauxiliary @gamil.com.

