Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes its Doors For Good

Customers were shocked to find out on Wednesday that Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie has closed down.

One of the area's most popular seafood restaurants is now closed for good. Bonefish Grill on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie has been a mainstay for local diners looking to celebrate special occasions or just get together with family for a good meal.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Bonefish has been offering family bundles of food for takeout and most recently erected a huge outdoor tent to accommodate dining in their parking lot. Just this weekend the restaurant was serving customers, but on Wednesday, instead of customers waiting to pick up food, the front of the building was filled with workers removing the restaurant's iconic sign.

The Poughkeepsie location's manager, Anna Aral, posted a message to customers on the restaurant's website thanking them for their years of patronage

We appreciate the community’s support over the years. We’re honored to have been part of the Poughkeepsie community.

Calls to Bonefish Grill's answering machine go directly to a pre-recorded greeting that says, "Thank you for calling Bonefish Grill. This location is permanently closed. Please visit Bonefishgrill.com to find your nearest location."

In February of 2017, Bonefish Grill closed over 40 locations due to the struggling economy. Luckily, at that time the Hudson Valley was spared. But now, it seems as though the company's financial difficulties has finally forced the Hudson Valley's only location to shut down.

The restaurant's closest location is now in Paramus, NJ.

