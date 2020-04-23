Body Found in Wallkill River, Police Say

According to a press release, a local fisherman found a man's body in the Wallkill River on Wednesday.

On April 22, at approximately 2:50 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a local fisherman locating the body of an unknown male in the Wallkill River at the Midway Road Overpass.

An initial investigation showed no signs of foul play.

The body has not been identified and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

