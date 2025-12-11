Why Blue Lights Were Lit in NY During Wednesday Night Snowfall

Just as the snow started to fall on Wednesday night, a blue hue was seen all over New York.

The lights appeared just as the sun fell and the snow began to pile up on Hudson Valley sidewalks and driveways. Those who were out and about may have seen that blue glow shining on the snow and wondered what was going on.

New York’s bridges and buildings are often lit in specific colors to mark moments of celebration, remembrance or solidarity. Each color carries its own meaning.

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit Blue?

Governor Kathy Hochul directed sixteen landmarks across the state, including the Mid Hudson Bridge, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls and One World Trade Center, to illuminate blue on December 10 in honor of International Human Rights Day.

The date marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that outlines the rights and freedoms owed to all people, regardless of race, religion, sex, national origin, immigration status, sexual orientation or language. The governor said the display is meant to highlight New York’s long role in advancing equality and its ongoing work to protect those rights today.

New York’s Legacy of Leadership

New York has a deep history when it comes to human rights. From the women’s rights movement to major milestones for the LGBTQ community, the state has often been at the center of national change. The state Human Rights Law, first passed in 1945, remains the oldest and one of the strongest anti-discrimination laws in the country.

This year marks the eightieth anniversary of the Division of Human Rights, the agency responsible for enforcing that law. State leaders say the Division’s mission remains the same as it was eight decades ago. Protect New Yorkers from discrimination, hate and bias, and ensure every resident can exercise their basic human rights.

Blue Lights Send an Important Message

Officials say the blue lights shining across New York serve as a reminder that the fight for equality is ongoing. The state continues to push new protections, strengthen enforcement and expand services for communities impacted by hate or discrimination.

Anyone who believes they have experienced discrimination can reach the New York State Division of Human Rights for help. The agency offers free services, investigations and support for individuals and communities across the state.

