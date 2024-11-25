Will the Hudson Valley Be Going Out For Blackout Wednesday?

The biggest party night of the year is Thanksgiving Eve (also known as Blackout Wednesday.)

Well, Thanksgiving is coming, and its just the start of the busy holiday season in the Hudson Valley. There will be a lot of events going on throughout the area on Thanksgiving Eve (the biggest party night of the year), with looking to get you out for a night of fun.

Also See: Record Travel in New York Expected Over Thanksgiving

Blackout Wednesday (also known as Drinksgiving) refers to binge drinking the night before Thanksgiving. The name "Blackout Wednesday" has a Google search history dating back to 2014 with "Drinksgiving" dating back to 2007, although the concept itself is believed to have originated decades ago. With very few people working the Thanksgiving holiday and most college kids home with family, it gives old high school friends a chance to catch up at the local watering hole.

Will you venture out and overindulge this year? If so, that probably means a wicked hangover for you the next day at Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

Photo by thom masat on Unsplash Photo by thom masat on Unsplash loading...

Immigrant Families Celebrate Thanksgiving In Connecticut Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

I'm much too old these days for binge drinking, but I have been known to go out on Thanksgiving Eve over the years to some of my favorite area bars in Poughkeepsie and catch up with some friends for a few drinks. As I get older, and more into settling down these days, I kinda think of the whole Thanksgiving Eve thing sorta as an amateur night, with it being safer to just stay home and party it up if I'm in the mood.

My evening this year will likely consist of a nice, quiet night at home, with a bottle of wine perhaps and maybe watching something on Netflix. I find that these days to be much more enjoyable actually than being out at the busy bar and trying to make transportation arrangements. I guess you can say I'm getting old, but I'm perfectly good with it. Hangover will hopefully by minimal this year at the family dinner table, and afterwards I'll venture off to the couch for the ceremonial nap. LOL

Get our free mobile app

With the holiday season underway, nothing wrong with having a few cocktails out and about to celebrate the holidays with friends, but please drink responsibly. If you're planning on drinking and partying it up, make sure to get an Uber or a cab, or some sort of safe ride to get you to and from your destinations because we wanna see you around for a long time to come. Cheers!

The Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York Around Thanksgiving

7 Best Hudson Valley Hometown Bars As Rated By Listeners Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh