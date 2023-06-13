New Music Themed Blackbird Bistro Set For Opening in Wassaic, NY

Taking inspiration from a Beatles song, the new music-orientated Blackbird Bistro is set for opening in the Hudson Valley!

Music lovers and food lovers in and around the Dutchess County hamlet of Wassaic, NY have reason to celebrate with the opening of a new restaurant. "Blackbird" is a song from the Beatles that appeared on the band's 1968 double album "The White Album". It was written by Paul McCartney and credited to Lennon-McCartney, and performed as a solo piece by McCartney.

McCartney said he was inspired to write "Blackbird" one morning when the Beatles were studying Transcendental Meditation in India and also by racial tensions escalating in the United States in 1968.

Blackbird Bistro is owned by husband and wife Tara Moccio and Jorge Santiago of Dover Plains, NY. Jorge has been a chef for over 25 years in Dutchess County. It was their dream come true to have a business of their own, and they have 3 boys that are all influenced by music. The family is made up of big Beatles fans. The song "Blackbird" followed them and always seemed to play at the right times we needed to remind everyone that all was ok. The youngest son at age 3 would walk around singing it. So Blackbird Bistro was born!

The music-themed restaurant has a great variety of songs playing, music posters, guitars, and a blackbird-themed, rustic atmosphere. They feature a variety of American/ Italian food choices. It is family owned by Jorge and Tara and the kids help us run it.

When Is Blackbird Bistro Opening?

Blackbird Bistro is having its soft opening this week with the official opening set for this Friday, June 16. Blackbird Bistro is located at 3997 Rt 22 in Wassaic, NY. Check out their official Facebook page here.