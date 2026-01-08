Clergyman Connected to Hudson Valley Appointed Next Rochester Archbishop

Pope Leo XIV announced the appointment of Bishop John Bonnici this week.

news12 Hudson Valley reports the appointment of Bishop John Bonnici by Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday. The clergyman with ties to the Hudson Valley has been named the next archbishop of the Rochester Diocese.

Bishop Matano had led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester since 2014. Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop John Bonnicci after accepting Amatano's resignation. This was an expected announcement, since Diocese rules say that bishops must submit their retirement or resignation papers to the pope once they turn 75. Matano is currently 79.

The appointment of Bishop John Bonnici was announced by Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday. news 12 reports that Bonnici was ordained as a priest in 1991 and served as parochial vicar for two years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Elmsford.

For 20 years, he was an adjunct professor at St. Joseph's Seminary in Yonkers. He also served as parochial administrator at St. Mary's Parish in Washingtonville and was pastor at St. Augustine Parish and Saints John and Paul Parish in Larchmont.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester serves the upstate New York region with 86 parishes, its mother church being Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester, and is overseen by Bishop John S. Bonnici, recently appointed. It encompasses about 300,000-350,000 Catholics, offers extensive ministries and education through St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Catholic Charities, and has navigated significant challenges, including a large bankruptcy settlement.

The Diocese of Rochester posted to social media the announcement of Bishop John Bonnici appointed as the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester.

It is with heartfelt joy that we announce the appointment of Bishop John S. Bonnici as the Tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester. We look forward to the future with great hope and elation. May God bless Bishop Bonnici abundantly in his new role in the Diocese of Rochester.

Get our free mobile app

Pope Francis: A Look Back Gallery Credit: Getty Images