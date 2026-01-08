Clergyman Connected to Hudson Valley Appointed Next Rochester Archbishop
Pope Leo XIV announced the appointment of Bishop John Bonnici this week.
news12 Hudson Valley reports the appointment of Bishop John Bonnici by Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday. The clergyman with ties to the Hudson Valley has been named the next archbishop of the Rochester Diocese.
Bishop Matano had led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester since 2014. Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop John Bonnicci after accepting Amatano's resignation. This was an expected announcement, since Diocese rules say that bishops must submit their retirement or resignation papers to the pope once they turn 75. Matano is currently 79.
It is with heartfelt joy that we announce the appointment of Bishop John S. Bonnici as the Tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester. We look forward to the future with great hope and elation. May God bless Bishop Bonnici abundantly in his new role in the Diocese of Rochester.
