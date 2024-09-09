VIDEO: Outlaw Biker Group Overpowers Police in Wappingers Falls

A group of masked motorcycle riders surrounded police in the Village of Wappingers, causing chaos and snarling traffic.

The altercation between bikers and police played out like the scene out of a movie in front of eyewitnesses on Sunday. Drivers say a group of approximately 40 motorcycle, dirtbike and ATV drivers were riding recklessly up and down Route 9D and Route 9 between Poughkeepsie and Beacon. According to reports, the illegal riders were weaving in and out of cars and performing tricks on the busy roadway.

Drivers took to social media to complain about the group, saying that they were putting the lives of other people on the road at risk. There were several people who say the bikers were performing wheelies on the double yellow line, coming close to colliding head-first with other vehicles. Others witnessed the bikers running red lights, and cutting off drivers with seemingly no regard for safety.

Tussle Between Police and Motorcycle Group Caught on Video

Facebook user Mike Cunningham posted videos of an altercation that took place between police and dozens of bikers directly in front of the Wappingers Falls Village Hall and Courthouse. In the video, a New York State Trooper could be seen attempting to fend off the bikers who had surrounded him. The bikers appear to have been trying to reclaim one of their bikes that had tipped over in a collision with another rider.

Bikers surrounded the trooper, taunting him and yelling expletives. One can even be seen reaching into the officer's vehicle. The physical altercation with the trooper ended when backup arrived, chasing the rider away who had tried to pick up his bike. That rider jumped on the back of another bike and sped away while police pursued on foot.

Another video taken by Cunningham shows a person being put into a neck brace by first responders. The victim appears to be one of the bikers involved in the collision.

Wappinger Town Supervisor, Joseph D. Cavaccini, reposted videos of the incident. He called the behavior "disgusting", and said it would not be tolerated by authorities.

We have zero patience for these recent actions, not only in response to this afternoon’s reckless actions, but all the horrific losses and increased accidents we have seen in the last year in our community.

Almost one year ago a biker lost a limb on Route 9. The rider had previously posted a video of himself recklessly riding at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The video included an expletive-filled caption telling others to leave him alone and "enjoy the show".

The public has been complaining about rogue bike riders causing havoc on the roads for years now. Motorcycle enthusiasts say the actions of a few give them a bad name and have also called for the outlaw bikers to be stopped. Until now, not much has been done to stop these groups, with police mostly just staying out of their way.

Many say they hope Cavaccini's strongly worded rebuke of the riders will finally lead to action.

