A truly tacky Hudson Valley home appeared on this week's episode of Ugliest House in America on HGTV.

Over the years, many beautiful homes from the Mid-Hudson Region have appeared on television shows like Property Brothers, My Lottery Dream Home and House Hunters. While these homes were praised for their architectural beauty and cozy decor, one Hudson Valley home was just mocked and ridiculed for being incredibly ugly.

'Ugliest House in America' Comes to Hudson Valley

Now in its sixth season, Ugliest House in America travels across the country in search of hideous homes that are eyesores in their neighborhood. In each episode, the HGTV show visits three houses and then gives the ugliest one a $150,000 makeover. Retta, who played Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, is given a tour of each home by its owners before announcing which one is the worst.

Goshen, New York Home Appears on HGTV 'Ugliest House' Show

On Tuesday's episode of Ugliest House in America, Retta visited the Mid-Atlantic region. Her tour of unattractive homes, titled Monstrous Mid-Atlantic, ended at a historic house in Goshen, New York.

Owners Merrick and Brian purchased their Main Street home after its previous owner had restored the exterior of the historic house, earning an award for its preservation in 1995. While the house has some real curbside appeal, it's the inside that earned it the nickname "Gauche in Goshen" by the show's host.

Cherubs, Chandeliers and Lots of Wallpaper

Marrick and Brian explained that the previous owner was connected with theatrical design and simply went wild decorating the interior of the house. Crazy patterns on the carpet and walls are only made more hideous by gaudy chandeliers and cherub statues scattered throughout the home.

As Retta continues to explore each level of the home, things get worse and worse. Eventually, the owners bring her to the top floor, where there's a wild green room featuring what can only be described as a "disturbing" lighting fixture attached to the figure of a French clown crawling out of the wall.

Is This Goshen, New York Home the Ugliest in the Mid-Atlantic Region?

After viewing the home, Retta scored it on appearance, function and its surprise factor. The house received high marks in each, but its ugly appearance was the highest rating by far.

To find out if the house won the $150,000 makeover, you'll have to watch the episode for yourself. Monstrous Mid-Atlantic is the third episode of season six and the newest installment available to stream on Max and Hulu.

