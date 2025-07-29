Flags in the City of Beacon will remain at half-staff for the rest of the week after a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a tragic accident.

Emergency crews raced to a construction site on Route 52 in Beacon on Monday after receiving reports of a serious accident. Police, EMS and fire personnel responded to the area just south of Carvana between Conklin Street and Dallis Place, where work was being done as part of the City of Beacon's infrastructure improvement project.

According to Beacon Chief of Police Thomas Figlia, the fatal accident involved an excavator being used to break ground. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that one of the workers fell down and was crushed by the excavator. The victim was identified as Amalio Lombardi, a 61-year-old resident of Goshen, New York.

Representative Yvette Valdés Smith called the accident "a tremendous tragedy" and announced that flags in the City of Beacon would be lowered to half staff for the rest of the week.

Sending love and condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Amalio Lombardi, who was killed this morning in a tragic construction accident on Fishkill Avenue. City flags have been lowered to half-staff for the rest of the week in his memory and honor.

According to Construction Drive, job site accidents are at an all-time high in New York State. The most recent available data shows that 74 construction workers died in 2023 while on the job.

New York has been cracking down on driver-related accidents by installing radar-equipped cameras at road construction sites across the state. Governor Hochul claims the program has made conditions much safer for Department of Transportation workers.

Police say an investigation has been launched into Monday's fatal accident.

