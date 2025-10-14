A popular Hudson Valley restaurant is changing its name and menu after 12 years and will soon relaunch as a German-inspired bistro.

The Hudson Valley has a legacy of being the home to great German restaurants. Some, like the Stoutenburgh House in Hyde Park, are long gone. Others, like the Gunk Haus in Highland, have changed hands and been reimagined as an entirely new concept. Then there are places like the Mountain Brauhaus, which has been going strong for more than 70 years, serving up a traditional German menu at the family-run restaurant in Gardiner.

Modern German Restaurant to Open in Orange County, New York

Now, another German hot spot is set to open as a restaurant that's been up and running for 12 years prepares for a big change.

Last week, barrels of authentic German beers began rolling into Craft 47 in Goshen. Spaten Oktoberfest and Tannen Zäpfle joined the tap list at the trendy American eatery on West Main Street. The beers are a precursor to a big change that will soon take place, transforming Craft 47 into Franzel Restaurant.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the new venture will serve "Modern-

German food and drink". Named as a nod to the restaurant's owner and chef, Franz Brendle, Franzel will be a mash-up of the innovation of Craft 47 and traditional German flavors.

What Will Be On The Menu At Franzel Restaurant in Goshen, New York?

A sneak peak at Franzel's menu gives some insight into what "modern German" food will be served at the new restaurant. Appetizers like warm Bavarian pretzels, frikadellen (think German meatballs) and Obatzda, a traditional cheese spread, appear to come straight from the old country. Other dishes like the Schnitzelwich, a sandwich with pork or chicken served on pretzel bread and a German bologna salad are interesting twists on authentic German flavors.

Of course, no German restaurant would be complete without Bavarian desserts. Franzel will be offering staples like Appel Strudel and Black Forest Cake as well as something called Spaghetti Ice, which is vanilla ice cream pressed like spaghetti and served with strawberry sauce and chocolate shavings.

When Will Franzel Open in Goshen, New York?

Craft 47 remains open as the restaurant slowly transitions to Franzel. According to the new eatery's website, Franzel is expected to launch within the next couple of weeks.

