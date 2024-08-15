Massive Old School Biker Event Set For Hudson Valley

Biker Fest to feature food, drinks, live music and an awesome display of bikes.

Here's a fun event that you won't want to miss! Paul Maloney, founder of Outback Choppers Custom Cycles is hosting an amazing event for old school bike lovers.

There's a big biker community in the Hudson Valley area, and its always great to see the many events that take place around these parts. Bike runs are always taking place in the valley, like for instance, the recent David D. D'Angelo Foundation 7th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run that took place last month in Poughkeepsie. Always nice seeing the biker community coming together for a good cause. There's a cool event happeing this coming weeked that bikers can ride in and hang out at.

Ol' Skool Biker Fest in Warwick, NY

Biker Fest in Warwick, NY will take place this Saturday, Aug. 17 from 2pm til Dusk at Country Dream Restaurant & Beer Garden in Warwick, NY. Hang out for a relaxing afternoon in the Beer Garden with plenty of food, drink specials live music and an awesome display of bikes incloding classic old school bobbers and choppers. All bikes welcome old and new, with trophies being awarded for bikes including "Baddest Ladies Bike".

Paul Maloney via Facebook Paul Maloney via Facebook loading...

Billy the Biker Billy the Biker stands in the hallway of the radio station circa 2015. Photo credit: M. Sandwich loading...

Special Guest Book Signing Event with Billy The Biker

Former WPDH Radio personality Bill Bennett aka Billy the Biker released his autobiography earlier this year. The book is entitled Cheatin' the Reaper and the Lessons I've Learned, and he's been out doing promotional book signing events. Billy the Biker will be at the Biker Fest event this weekend with copies of his book that he'll be signing. Don't miss this event! Check out the Facebook event page here for more info.

