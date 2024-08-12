New York And Hudson Valley Make Top Adventure Hotspots List

New research reveals the top 10 best states to visit for an adventure vacation, and New York and Hudson Valley among must-visit places.

The study conducted by Westgate Branson Resorts analyzed data for nine key indicators that contribute to an adventurous vacation, which typically involves activities that offer excitement, adrenaline, and exploration. These factors were then combined into an index to give each state a total score and were ranked accordingly to discover the top destinations in America for an adventurous getaway. For example, factors such as the number of hiking trails were examined in each state, as well as national parks, nature reserves, mountain ranges, and more.

Florida placed number 1 for an adventurous vacation in the United States, according to the research. Florida took the top spot due to its impressive index score of 78.09 out of 100 and came out on top for a number of factors the study analyzed. For instance, the state ranked as the most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation, boasting over 604,000 combined posts under hashtags such as #FloridaNature, #FloridaCamping, and #FloridaHikes.

Additionally, Florida ranked number one for the TripAdvisor category studied, with the highest number of terms related to adventure and/or nature used in reviews for state activities on TripAdvisor, such as ‘hike’, ‘road trip’, and ‘wilderness’.

In second place is California, as the second-best state for a thrilling vacation this year, scoring 70.82. California stands as a haven for adventurers, boasting the highest number of national parks among all states, with nine. California offers a wide range of adventure activities including, surfing, skiing, hiking, camping, and exploring national parks like Yosemite and Joshua Tree. California also ranked second for the number of TripAdvisor reviews of state activities that include adventurous keywords. New York Places Third On Top Adventure Hotspots List

New York claimed the third spot. Beyond the busy streets of New York City, the state offers outdoor enthusiasts a number of opportunities, with exploring the scenic Hudson Valley among the list of must-do things including hiking in the Adirondack Mountains. Kayaking on the Finger Lakes was also on the list of thngs to do in New York. Despite not exhibiting notably strong performances in many metrics, New York excelled with a total score of 65.56.

Following closely, Virginia received a total score of 65.45, making it the fourth ideal state for an action-packed vacation. Most notably, Virginia ranks second for the number of hiking trails in the state and has the fifth-highest number of nature reserves in the United States, with 164 reserves.

The study revealed that Ohio secures the fifth spot, with a total index score of 65.16 out of a possible 100. The state boasts high scores across the board, placing in the top five for factors such as the number of skydiving opportunities, number of wildlife areas, and hiking trails available. Most notably, Ohio places as the fifth most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation. The state has a combined number of 147,794 hashtags for adventure-related hashtags, such as #OhioNature and #OhioWildlife.

Rounding out the top 10 were Pennsyvania in sixth, Wisconsin seventh, Massachusetts eighth, Missouri ninth and Texas tenth.

Mark Waltrip, COO of Westgate Branson Resorts commented on the findings: “The United States is overflowing with fantastic adventure travel destinations. Whether you are drawn to hiking, mountain biking, climbing, camping, or other outdoor activities, there are plenty of beautiful spots to enjoy your favorite adventure.”

“However, not all states offer the same level of adventure for outdoor enthusiasts, with some having an edge over others. This research provides valuable insights into the best states to visit this summer for those seeking an unforgettable experience in the great outdoors.”

“Interestingly, Missouri ranks among the top ten. Missouri is a destination of endless excitement, blending entertainment with thrilling outdoor adventures. Nestled in the heart of the mountains, Westgate Branson Woods Resort offers newly refurbished, expansive luxury villas with breathtaking views of the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Conveniently located near Branson's vacation hotspots, Westgate Branson Woods places families at the center of the excitement, including renowned attractions like Silver Dollar City, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and much more.”

The best states for thrilling adventure vacations:

Rank State Total index score (/100) 1 Florida 78.09 2 California 70.82 3 New York 65.56 4 Virginia 65.45 5 Ohio 65.16 6 Pennsylvania 64.76 7 Wisconsin 64.16 8 Massachusetts 61.99 9 Missouri 61.40 10 Texas 61.38

Check out the Full 50 State Ranking below.

Full ranking:

Rank State Total index score (/100) 1 Florida 78.09 2 California 70.82 3 New York 65.56 4 Virginia 65.45 5 Ohio 65.16 6 Pennsylvania 64.76 7 Wisconsin 64.16 8 Massachusetts 61.99 9 Missouri 61.40 10 Texas 61.38 11 Illinois 61.11 12 Michigan 60.46 13 Oregon 59.68 14 New Jersey 58.25 15 North Carolina 58.14 16 Georgia 57.98 17 Colorado 55.99 18 Washington 55.52 19 Utah 55.47 20 Arizona 54.7 21 Maryland 53.32 22 Indiana 53.28 23 Tennessee 53.15 24 Minnesota 52.51 25 Nevada 52.35 26 Montana 51.69 27 Maine 51.62 28 Iowa 48.79 29 Arkansas 48.37 30 South Carolina 48.19 31 Alabama 48.05 32 West Virginia 47.49 33 Connecticut 46.48 34 Vermont 45.91 35 Kansas 45.33 36 Idaho 44.56 37 Oklahoma 43.99 38 Louisiana 43.59 39 New Mexico 43.15 40 Kentucky 42.46 41 Nebraska 39.87 42 Alaska 38.88 43 Hawaii 37.8 44 Rhode Island 37.78 45 North Dakota 37.7 46 Delaware 37.64 47 New Hampshire 36.41 48 Wyoming 36.13 49 South Dakota 34.82 50 Mississippi 31.65

