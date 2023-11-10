It appears that the same snake handler has struck again in New York.

Officials with the New Yok State Department of Environmental Conservation said they seized a large and dangerous snake from an induvial, who they say has a habit of keeping banned reptiles as pets.

According to officers, the same man was busted at the exact same spot back a few months ago, when he was caught trying to collect money from people for pictures with the snakes.

Burmese Pythons

Burmese pythons are one of the largest species of snakes on Earth, and are native to areas of Southeast Asia. They are considered an invasive species, and have flourished in states like Florida due to the illegal pet trade.

New York State DEC seizes Large Burmese Python

U.S. Park Police and New York City Parks Enforcement Officers said they alerted the DEC about a man with a large python in Battery Park near the Statue of Liberty ferry terminal.

The DEC says their officer arrived at the location to find an individual with a 12-foot Burmese python without a permit. Two other DEC officers joined the first officer to assist and confirmed the subject is the same individual who had a Burmese and reticulated python in his possession at the same location over the summer.

Both species are listed as dangerous animals under Environmental Conservation Law. ECOs seized the python and issued a New York City summons for possessing a wild animal.

The python was transported to the Nassau County SPCA Police, according to officials.

Ban on Pythons in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that residents can own a snake as a pet as long as they are non-venomous and not native to New York. However, the DEC also classifies the larger species of constrictor snakes as dangerous animals, and thus are illegal to own unless you hold a Dangerous Animal License.

Exotic pet laws are even more restrictive once you enter New York City as Capitol City Movers says that reptilian species, however, are one of the most numerous groups in the NYC law ban.