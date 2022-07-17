Big Lots Set to Open 6th Hudson Valley Location, When & Where?

Another choice in retail shopping will soon be available in Ulster County.

After hearing the recent rumor that one major retail store might be closing in Kingston, and while researching whether it was true or not, I stumbled onto more shopping information that should be good news for people that enjoy discount shopping for just about everything under one roof.

Earlier this year, plans were submitted in the town of Ulster for one of the bigger chain stores to open a new location on Ulster Ave in the Kingston area. Those plans according to a few sources have been approved and it looks like they have announced a tentative date to open.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Big Lots Coming to Kingston

The new Big Lots store location will take over the building that was once home to Burlington Coat Factory at 1375 Ulster Ave in Kingston. Burlington announced a while back that they would be relocating their store to the former location of Barnes & Noble, also on Ulster Ave. With that relocation complete, the former building will be home to the Hudson Valley's 6th Big Lots store starting on August 18, 2022.

What are Big Lots?

If you've never shopped at a Big Lots store, they brand themselves as, "Your one-stop shop for BIG deals that make your dollar holler!" Most locations carry a little bit of everything including discount furniture, appliances, household items, food, pet goods, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Big Lot Stores in the Hudson Valley

The new Big Lots store on Ulster Ave will join the already opened locations in Saugerties at 330 NY-212, Saugerties, NY, Poughkeepsie at 43 Burnett Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY, Wappingers Falls 1574 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY, Newburgh at 102 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY and in Middletown at 400 NY-211 Ste 28, Middletown, NY.

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe Some Pics of the New Anchor Cafe in Kingston