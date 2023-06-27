Former Kingston High School Sold After 3 Years

After being on the real estate market since 2020, a once-popular Kingston, New York Catholic High School has been sold.

Back in August 2019, it was announced that the John A. Coleman Catholic High School located at 430 Hurley Ave, Hurley, NY was closing its doors for good. The school opened back in 1966 and after years of declining enrollment and increasing costs to keep the school operating the Archdiocese of New York announced they've decided to sell the property, with a $4+ million price tag.

Coleman High School Property in Kingston, NY Sold

The Coleman campus hit the real estate market with a $4,290,000 price tag in 2019 and after 3 years it has reportedly been sold to a commercial real estate firm from Florida, according to the Daily Freeman. Details of the sale haven't been released yet but the company Konnectia, which reportedly purchased the property has a portfolio that includes numerous projects in different states including investments in hotels, residences, offices, management, grocery stores, and commercial businesses according to its website.

Plans for the Former High School

The new owners didn't announce what their plans are for the 117,640 square foot building that includes a multi-purpose auditorium, gymnasium, and cafeteria or the surrounding 15 acres of property that includes an athletic field and track. One of the company's founding partners, Ruben Santurian told the Freeman Monday that the company has "very good plans" for the property.

Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley did say that his office has had initial discussions with representatives from the new owners but currently, there are no plans for the property yet. Quigley did tell the Freeman that there is at least one benefit from the sale already, "The property is now back on the tax rolls and I am happy about that."

Once the new owners reveal their plans for the property we will update this article with all important information.

