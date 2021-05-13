Big Arts and Music Festival Coming to Dutchess County Airport

There have been a lot of post-covid “firsts” to celebrate. Your first dinner in an indoor restaurant, your first ball game, your first concert or festival. What? You haven’t been to any concerts or festivals yet? That may be about to change.

What if I told you there was a big arts and music festival coming to Dutchess County next month and it’s going to help a couple of great causes? It’s really happening and admission is free. It’s called the Flyaway Arts and Music Festival, and it’s being held at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport and Paula’s Runway Cafe on Saturday, June 5 starting at 10AM.

Admission to the festival is free, but they are asking for donations of canned goods for The American Legion Post 1758 and Castle Hill Veterans food pantry. There will also be raffles to raise funds for the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess. Bring a friend, your neighbor, and your favorite chair or blanket to take in the full experience. Social distancing, and all applicable covid restrictions will be observed.

It’s going to be a great day to enjoy music and support local artists, as there will be a varied selection of very talented artists and handcrafted small businesses. And the music? Maura McCabe, Tony DePaolo, Freedom Rockets, Winter-Humpert, School of Rock and special guest headliners CIRCLE 65. Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will feature Adoption Day, and Crazy Over Art on Tour will be crafting with the children. There is going to be something for everyone.

Want to be a volunteer for the Flyaway Arts and Music Festival? Contact the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County. For more information about the festival, visit the website.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands