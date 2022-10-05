Biden’s Visit to Poughkeepsie Thursday: Timeline and Traffic Info

President Joe Biden's visit to the Hudson Valley will come with some traffic challenges on Thursday.

Biden will be making a stop in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, October 5 and there are some areas you'll need to avoid during specific times during the day.

It was announced on Tuesday that Joe Biden will be visiting the IBM in the Town of Poughkeepsie to talk about job creation in the Hudson Valley. Other local politicians will also be in attendance, including Congressman Sean Maloney. It's rumored that IBM will also be making a big announcement in regard to business in the region.

Anyone who remembers when Bill Clinton visited the area in both 1993 and 2000 knows that a presidential visit comes with traffic difficulties. During a May 21 trip to Dutchess County in 2000 many travelers were stranded as the entire stretch of Route 9 was shut down to allow the motorcade to travel from the Dutchess County Airport to Hyde Park.

According to President Biden's official schedule, his trip to Poughkeepsie will take place between 10:00am and 11:59am. This also includes travel time, as he is scheduled to arrive in Red Bank, NJ at 12:00pm. It's almost certain that he will be taking the presidential helicopter, Marine One, from one event to the next. There is a helipad located on Thomas Watson Rd. within the IBM Poughkeepsie campus.

If this is the case, that still doesn't mean that there won't be some traffic issues on Route 9 during the morning hours. Dignitaries and support staff will most likely be traveling by motorcade and you can expect some roads to be closed due to security precautions.

Parents of students at Faith Christian Academy in Spackenkill report receiving an email from the school stating that they will be dismissing early on Thursday due to road closures in the area. It's unclear if that plan will still be followed since the president is now expected to be out of the area by noon.

Be sure to download our app and turn traffic alerts on, as we will be following the president's schedule and updating you with last-minute traffic information from state police and local authorities.

