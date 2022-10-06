Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech

Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Curious residents lined Route 9 to catch a glimpse of the president, who's motorcade included a staggering number of black vehicles and first responders that follow the president wherever he goes.

After comments from IBM president, Arvind Krishna and Quality Engineering Manager at IBM Poughkeepsie, Abby Wise, the president took the podium surrounded by IBM Hudson Valley employees.

Biden started off his speech by acknowledging some high-profile Hudson Valley guests including Congressmen Sean Maloney and Part Ryan, who were both in attendance. That's when he started to drop some serious Poughkeepsie knowledge.

The president touted IBM, calling it an iconic American company, noting that it has more patents than any other U.S. company. This led him to talk about the Hudson Valley and its legacy of innovation and manufacturing. Biden told the crowd that Poughkeepsie was the home of rifle manufacturing during World War I. He went on to praise the Queen City for being the place where the first calculators and typewriters were made.

In addition to these mechanical innovations, Biden added that Poughkeepsie was the birth place of the cough drop. That's when he reached into his pocket and pulled one out, saying "I brought some with me." The crowd erupted in laughter as he held it up for them to see.

We couldn't tell if the cough drop Biden held up was actually made by Smith Brothers not, the company that was the original Poughkeepsie manufacturer of cough drops. While long gone from the region, Smith Brothers recently staged a comeback by reentering the cough drop marketplace.

The only thing missing from Biden's list was Scrabble, which was also invented by Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born in Poughkeepsie. Although it would be understandable if the speech writers wanted to avoid putting the word "butts" in Biden's speech and risk an unplanned, off the cuff old man joke.

You can catch Biden's full speech below, which includes his announcement that 20 billion dollars will be invested in the Hudson Valley region over the next ten years thanks to the president's CHIPS and Science Act,.