Looking for the perfect place to say "I Do"? We found 16 of the Hudson Valley's most gorgeous places to hold your wedding.

The last few years have been extremely hard for the wedding industry and even harder on any couple that has tried to get married since the beginning of the COVID pandemic but as things start to slowly reopen many wedding venues have begun holding weddings once again.

I've spent many years providing entertainment at just about every wedding venue both old and new across the Hudson Valley and after being asked about some of my favorite locations I thought it might be fun to share some of what I think are the best wedding spots in the Hudson Valley.

Geographically the Hudson Valley is extremely large so with that in mind I tried to make sure I included venues from Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, and Orange Counties.

Keep scrolling to see 17 of what I think are the best venues the Hudson Valley has to offer. From barns to country clubs I tried to give you a little bit of everything. Some of the locations below will handle everything for your wedding from start to finish, other locations are just that....locations to hold your reception, which means you would need to hire a caterer to handle food and drinks for your guest.

No matter what location you choose, the choice you've gotten right so far is that you are planning on getting married in one of the most beautiful places anywhere, the Hudson Valley. I hope that some of the selections below will help you and your fiance find the absolute perfect place to say "I Do".

17 of the Hudson Valley's Most Stunning Wedding Venues 17 gorgeous Hudson Valley wedding venues.

Your First Look at Lake George's 2022 Ice Castles Opening day is inching closer and closer at Lake George's Ice Castle attraction for 2022. Check out these breathtaking ice castles in the making.