Smoothie lovers have some great options in the Hudson Valley area.

A smoothie is a beverage made by pureeing ingredients in a blender. A smoothie commonly has a liquid base, such as fruit juice or milk, yogurt or ice cream. Other ingredients may be added, including fruits, vegetables, non-dairy milk, crushed ice, whey powder or nutritional supplements. According to National Day Calendar, National Smoothie Day is celebrated annually on June 21.

As a smoothie lover, I can personally tell you that the best place around (in my opinion) is Asia City in Poughkeepsie. You must try them if you are in the area.

7 Great Hudson Valley Smoothie Spots

Asia City

My go-to smoothie spot for years now, Asia City has amazing smoothies and is the most affordable from what I have seen, These days, I always order A1. Cool Fresh Shake (Avocado, spinach, cucumber, banana, peanut butter), Amazing! Stop in at 311 Main St in Poughkeepsie.

Chakra Bowls

Chakra Bowls with two locations at Eastdale in Poughkeepsie and in Gardiner offers healthy, vegan, Chakra-aligning smoothie bowls delivered to your door in the Hudson Valley. Try their Instant Immunity superfood smoothie with fresh squeezed orange juice, turmeric, ginger, honey, almond butter, banana, and almond milk. Check em out at 36 Eastdale Ave N in Poughkeepsie, NY and 144 Main St in Gardiner, NY.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls in Poughkeepsie and Lagrangeville serves healthy, delicious acai, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind. Check em out at 2507 South Rd in Poughkeepsie and 1133 Route 55 in Lagrangeville.

Fresh Beets Juice Bar

Fresh Beets Juice Bar in Newburgh offers smoothies, natural juices, wellness rinks and Acai bowls, and they have rave reviews. Check em out at 691 Broadway #104 in Newburgh.

Green Bar

Green Bar in New Paltz is an organic juice and healthy brunch bar. Check em out at 117 Main St in New Paltz.

Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar

Blend launched in the Hudson Valley, NY area in 2014 offering delicious food and juices made from only the freshest ingredients. The popular smoothie spot has locations in New Windsor, Middletown, Monroe, Mohegan Lake, Elmsford, and Newburgh.

Smoothie King

One of the most popular smoothie chains in the country, Smoothie King opened its first Hudson Valley location back in 2017 on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls and now has several locations throughout the area. Locations in Wappingers, Newburgh, Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Lake Katrine.

