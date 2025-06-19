Discover the Best Vanilla Milkshakes in the Hudson Valley

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great vanilla milkshakes.

Who doesn't love a good vanilla shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, National Vanilla Milkshake Day celebrates the cold beverage made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla, and milk annually on June 20.

We've come up with a list of spots where you are guaranteed to find a great vanilla milkshake at.

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Vanilla Milkshakes

Brendee's Ice Cream

Brendee's Ice Cream Facebook Brendee's Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Brendee's Ice Cream in Pleasant Valley, NY offers soft serve and hard ice cream, yogurt, cakes, slushies, novelty pops, ice cream cakes and great vanilla shakes.

Red Rooster Drive-In

Red Rooster Drive-In Facebook Red Rooster Drive-In Facebook loading...

So many great memories of Red Rooster in Brewster, NY growing up as a young kid. The family would go there for great burgers and delicious vanilla milkshakes and play some miniature golf as well. Nostalgia food, ice cream, mini golf and family fun since 1963.

Buns Burgers

Buns Burgers Buns Burgers loading...

Buns Burgers with 4 locations in Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Kingston and Poughkeepsie, Buns Burgers offers a new take on fresh, local family dining featuring burgers, fries, shakes and more.

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn Facebook Zoe's Ice Cream Barn Facebook loading...

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in Lagrangeville, NY offers ice cream made with Hudson Valley fresh dairy products and they serve up great vanilla shakes.

Holy Cow Ice Cream

Holy Cow Ice Cream Facebook Holy Cow Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Holy Cow Ice Cream in Red Hook, NY is a no-frills ice cream parlor with specialty cakes and ample outdoor seating. They also are known for their great vanilla shakes.

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar Facebook Mary Jane's Dairy Bar Facebook loading...

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar in Newburgh, NY has always offered fresh homemade ice cream including great vanilla shakes, homemade ice cream cakes and delicious food. Its a Hudson Valley area gem.



Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops Facebook Stewart's Shops Facebook loading...

With many locations all over the Hudson Valley, Stewart's Shop overwhelmingly is a Hudson Valley favorite and go-to for all your ice cream needs, including great vanilla shakes.

Get our free mobile app

So there are just 7 the of many great ice cream spots around the Hudson Valley to enjoy a vanilla milkshake. Honorable mentions also go out to fast food chains McDonald's, Wendy's, and Five Guys for all having popular vanilla shakes. Get out and enjoy a vanilla shake on Friday!

How To Make Boozy Cake Batter Milkshakes This is the perfect summertime milkshake...for adults Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

Treat Yourself to Something Sweet! Boozy Milkshakes at Upstate Tavern Treat yourself to something sweet at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York - boozy milkshakes. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams