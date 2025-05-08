We've got 5 of the best Hudson Valley shrimp spots to check out.

According to National Day Calendar, National Shrimp Day recognizes America's favorite seafood each year on May 10. Americans eat more shrimp than other seafood and this is the day to celebrate this delicious seafood. One may observe National Shrimp Day by making your favorite shrimp dish and using #NationalShrimpDay to post on social media. But we say go visit your favorite area seafood restaurant today and load up on shrimp. Whether it's shrimp cocktail, shrimp scampi, fried shrimp, broiled shrimp, or spicy shrimp, it's all good!

I've always been a big shrimp fan, mainly shrimp cocktail in particular. For many years, when going out to a nice restaurant, if jumbo shrimp cocktail was on the menu as an appetizer, chances are that I'd be ordering it. Shrimp cocktail may be pretty simple to some, but there are many great shrimp dishes that can be found at some area restaurants.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best shrimp, and have compiled a list of 5 great spots.

5 Great Shrimp Spots in the Hudson Valley

Joe Willy's Seafood House

Joe Willy's was featured some years back on Restaurant: Impossible on Food Network, the seafood restaurant in Wappingers Falls has become a very popular Hudson Valley seafood spot, especially among shrimp lovers. For starters, there's the shrimp cocktail, the shootin' shrimp (crispy shrimp in spicy chili sauce), or the coconut shrimp. There is also a grilled shrimp salad option and plenty of shrimp entree options like the shrimp topped salmon and shootin' shrimp dinner plus broiled, stuffed, and fried shrimp options. Overwhelmingly, Joe Willy's is one of the top Hudson Valley shrimp spots.

1817 South Rd (Rt 9)

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Mariner's Harbor

Mariner's Harbor on Kingston's historic Rondout Waterfront has long been a Hudson Valley favorite for seafood. Mariner's offers many shrimp options, including the Shrimp Fresca which happens to be a popular menu item.

1 Broadway

Kingston, NY 12401

Vesuvio's Ristorante

Vesuvio's Ristorante is a family-owned and operated restaurant in Newburgh offering affordable, traditional Italian cuisine inspired by authentic Italian recipes. Their menu offers plenty of shrimp options, including the shrimp scampi, which patrons seem to love.

300 Dupont Ave

Newburgh, NY 12550

Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Restaurant

Gadaleto's, according to their website, has been serving the Hudson Valley since Grandpa Nat sold fish on the corner in Highland. He opened a grocery store selling meats and seafood on Vineyard Ave in 1945. The New Paltz location was opened by Nat's son Steve in 1979 and has since grown into an award-winning fish market and restaurant run by Steve's daughter Stacie. Plenty of shrimp options on the menu at Gadaleto's.

246 Main St #1

New Paltz, NY 12561

Red Lobster, the popular restaurant chain at one time had various Hudson Valley locations but sadly many of those locations have closed up over the years. If you can get to a Red Lobster, shrimp lovers should try the Seaside Shrimp Trio featuring a generous helping of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, with garlic shrimp scampi and creamy shrimp linguini alfredo. Unfortunately, only two Red Lobster restaurants remain in the Hudson Valley (Middletown and Yonkers). Another Red Lobster you can find just over the state line in nearby Danbury, CT.

Orange Plaza

450 NY-211, Middletown, NY 10940

Cross County Mall

5135 Xavier Dr, Yonkers, NY 10704

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Shrimp Day, wherever you end up.

