8 Best Places to Fill Grill Propane Tanks in the Hudson Valley

Grilling season is here and if you need to fill your propane tanks here are 8 places to do it in the Hudson Valley.

If you think about summers in the Hudson Valley there are a few things that probably come to mind right away, hiking, outdoor events, lots of motorcycles on the roads, lazy days in a pool, and of course GRILLING!

Cooking food on the grill is something I try to do year-round, so I'm the guy that has to refill his propane tank at least 3 to 4 times a year. No matter how often you grill there is no worse feeling than getting your steaks, burgers, hot dogs, or chicken ready to grill and you go to start the grill, and BOOM, you are out of propane.

That has to be one of the worst things that can happen to me in the summer, so one thing I do to make sure that never happens to me is I always make sure I have a backup tank ready to switch in if I run out...LOL!

When one tank is empty I load it in the car and depending on where I am, and what's open, these are a few of the places that I've gotten my tanks refilled. Some places charge a flat price for a refill and others charge per gallon, most grill propane tanks hold 4.6 gallons.

Places to Refill Propane Tanks

Tractor Supply on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. $3.99 a gallon

Quinlan located at 15 Old Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY Poughkeepsie has $10 refills.

Home Depot located at 474 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY has $19.98 refills.

Uhaul in Poughkeepsie is $4.28, in New Windsor $3.87, and in Danbury 4.49 per gallon.

Lowes in Highland at 650 NY-299, Highland, NY has $20.98 refills.

Willimas Lumber at 908 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY has $16 refills, plus tax.

Depew Energy at 5182 Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY has $15 refills.

BJ's at 401 Auto Park Place, Newburgh, NY has $14.99 refills.

Like most things, prices for propane do fluctuate so if you go to one of the places above and the price is a little higher or lower I apologize in advance...LOL! If there's a place that I missed that has cheaper propane, please let me know through the Wolf country app.

