Today (Jan. 4) is National Spaghetti Day according to National Day Calendar. It got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good spaghetti dinner.

Off the top of my head, some places that I have had great spaghetti at include Encore Restaurant in Marlboro, Emiliano's in Poughkeepsie, Alloy's in Poughkeepsie, Villa Nigrelli in Hopewell Junction, and Longobardi's in Wappingers Falls. According to a 2019 I Love NY article, Ca'Mea in Hudson ranked among the best places to get pasta in all of New York state. Well, we asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to spot is for a good spaghetti dinner, and here's how it panned out. The list may surprise you.

Top 5 Best Places To Get Spaghetti in the Hudson Valley

5. Encore Restaurant

Encore is a family owned Italian restaurant located in Marlboro. Although temporarily closed, they hope to be reopening very soon.

4. Milanese

Located in Poughkeepsie, Milanese is celebrating 50 years, as it was established in 1971.

3. Lombardi's

Lombardi's Italian Restaurant in Gardiner, NY has been family owned since 1973 and providing the Hudson Valley with homemade Italian Cuisine.

2.Tony Boffa's

Tony Boffa's Restaurant is a third-generation Italian restaurant in the heart of Middletown, NY.

1. Mom's House

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for a good spaghetti dinner, the most popular answer was mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out enjoy National Spaghetti Day today, wherever you end up.