The world of social media is a wild place. People have been able to launch entire careers by posting videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The Hudson Valley has become a place where influencers from all over the state and country flock to show off "hidden gems restaurants" and "secret hikes" to their followers.

While the added tourism can be a pain at times for locals, it's always nice to see when people shed light on our small-owned businesses.

Hudson Valley Social Media Accounts Worth a Follow

When you search "Hudson Valley" on most social media platforms, you'll probably find a ton of content from city-dwelling tourists who "just discovered the best sandwich outside of NYC" (Rossis) or uncovered the "quaint, charming, most adorable small town just an hour outside of New York City" (Cold Spring).

So, rather than letting the tourist run the Hudson Valley's image, here are a couple of local social media accounts with great ideas of things to do in the area.

Hudson Valley Happenings

From restaurant recommendations and breweries to festivals and even astrological events like meteor showers, Hudson Valley Happenings is one of the most comprehensive accounts where you can find almost anything you're looking for Hudson Valley-related.

Hudson Valley Kids

The title of the account seems super kid-oriented, and it definitely is! There are tons of fun suggestions for the whole family on this account. But a lot of these suggestions are fun for anyone to enjoy. From hidden hikes and sunset spots to State forests and preserves, there's a lot of great local nature spots on this account.

@hvkidsny 6 Places to Enjoy the Sunset in The Hudson Valley 1. Sam’s Point at Minnewaska State Park in Cragsmoor, Ulster County, $10 parking 2. Kaal Rock Park on the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, Free 3. Riverfront Park in Peekskill, Westchester County, Free, Accessible via Metro-North 4. Longview Park in Poughkeepsie, Free, Located on/ access through Marist College 5. Tri-States Monument, access through Laurel Grove Cemetery in Port Jervis, Orange County, with a foot in Sussex County NJ & Pike County PA 6. Breakneck Ridge in the Hudson Highlands between Beacon in Dutchess County & Cold Spring in Putnam Valley More to come! ♬ Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd

Hike the Hudson Valley

This account is for all the hikers and nature explorers in the area! Aside from the breathtaking photographs shared on this account, you can also find really helpful trail guides on their website. I could look at their photos all day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hike the Hudson Valley (@hikethehudsonvalley)

Hudson Valley Events

This is a newer account on the Hudson Valley social media scene, but it's super focused on sharing Hudson Valley events and festivals like the upcoming Beer, Whiskey, and Wine Festival and Rocky Horror at Barton Orchards!

If you enjoy the eerie, creepier, abandoned side of the Hudson Valley, this account is a must. With incredible photos of some of the Hudson Valley's most historic and iconic ruins, Abandoned Hudson Valley captures the fascinating side of the area.

If you're looking for something new to do right now, check out some of the new restaurants that the Hudson Valley has welcomed so far in 2024:

