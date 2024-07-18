What better way to spend an afternoon than tasting some of New York's finest beers with some friends?

The brewery scene has only been growing around New York State. According to the New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA), there are over 440 licensed breweries in New York State alone.

Economic Impact of New York State's Brewery Boom

There's a huge economic benefit to this brewery boom too. The brewing industry has created over 20,000 full-time jobs for New Yorkers.

In terms of a dollar amount, the NYSBA estimates that $3.4 Billion is generated each year as a result of New York's breweries.

Luckily for us, a huge portion of New York State's breweries lie within the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley Brewery Scene

Back in May of this year, Bloomberg called the Hudson Valley the "New Napa" because of the amount of quality breweries cropping up.

When it comes to deciding on what brewery you want to visit, it can be a little overwhelming.

Many of the breweries in the area offer different elements. If you're looking for a place to taste locally brewed beer while enjoying a meal, check out these 6 Hudson Valley Breweries with the Best Eats.

Perhaps it's your first time visiting the Hudson Valley area and you're looking for a place to enjoy some beer while taking in some of the Hudson Valley's iconic scenery. You can check out these 9 Best Brews with Views in the Hudson Valley.

If you're not entirely sure what you're looking for if you've been in the area for a while and are looking for somewhere new, here's a mega A-Z guide of breweries in the Hudson Valley. Full disclosure - X is not included, but if you DO know a brewery that happens to strat with an X, please let us know!

A-Z (minus X) Brewery Guide of the Hudson Valley Need to know where to go and grab a beer in the Hudson Valley? Here's your A-Z Guide! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers